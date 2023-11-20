Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $464.17 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $549.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.97 and a 200-day moving average of $448.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

