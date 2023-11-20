Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.