Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SunOpta Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

