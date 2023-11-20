Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

