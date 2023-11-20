Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

