Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 14,574 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

