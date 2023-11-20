Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,525 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.