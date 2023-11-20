Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,830 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

