Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $67,000 Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 11.7% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,036,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 179,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

STGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

