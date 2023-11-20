Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $67,000 Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 11.7% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,036,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 179,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stagwell Stock Performance
Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STGW
Stagwell Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stagwell
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.