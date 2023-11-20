Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

