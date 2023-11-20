Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in InMode were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 1.0% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

InMode stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

