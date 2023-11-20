BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

