California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Floor & Decor worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Floor & Decor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 277,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FND opened at $89.79 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $116.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

