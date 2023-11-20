California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,748 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,579,000 after acquiring an additional 384,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,365,353.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

