California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&I Capital AG boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.5% during the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 243,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.9% during the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 230,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $46.99 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.