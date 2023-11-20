California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of The Ensign Group worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $107.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

