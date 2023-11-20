California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.0 %

AOS opened at $76.38 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,942 shares of company stock worth $10,373,752. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.