California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AerCap worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,034,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,389,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

AER stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

