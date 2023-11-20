California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Unity Software worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 968,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,155,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

