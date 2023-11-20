California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,674 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,014,000 after acquiring an additional 256,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

