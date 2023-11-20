California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 871 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of BILL worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

BILL Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of BILL opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

