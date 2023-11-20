California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,839 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $120.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average of $130.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.97 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

