Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Clean Harbors worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $164.43 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

View Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,787 shares of company stock worth $2,705,200. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.