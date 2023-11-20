CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 626,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of CNX Resources worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 744,682 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

