Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,423 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.76 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

