Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Korn Ferry worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.6 %

KFY stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

