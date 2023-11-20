Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of WD-40 worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $221.09 on Monday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $157.52 and a 12 month high of $234.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.