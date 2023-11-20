Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,530 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

