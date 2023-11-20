Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 9,107 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $126,793,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

