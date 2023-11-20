Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $200,020.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $52,937,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $909,500.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00.

Coursera Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE COUR opened at $19.18 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 212.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 13.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coursera by 54.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

View Our Latest Report on Coursera

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.