Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $148,609.76 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 7,696 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $148,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:COUR opened at $19.18 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

