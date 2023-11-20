CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Sells $86,900.00 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $894,110.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $517,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

