D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.18 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

