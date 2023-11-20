Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Daqo New Energy worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

