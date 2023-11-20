Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $11,175.64 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 956 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $11,175.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,287.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

