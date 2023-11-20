Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Sells $62,108.97 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $62,108.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

