DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $103.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

