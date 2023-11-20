Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.