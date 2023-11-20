Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,575 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.09 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,479. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

