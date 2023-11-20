Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

