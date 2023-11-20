Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

FIS stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.