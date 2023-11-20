FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FIGS were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $78,498.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,770 shares of company stock worth $901,742. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIGS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Stories

