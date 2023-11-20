First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

