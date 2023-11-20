Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

