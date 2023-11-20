Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $215,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DG opened at $121.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

