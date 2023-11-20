Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.