Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Flywire worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 15.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,269.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.35 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.