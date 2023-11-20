GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,182,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in GameStop by 11.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com began coverage on GameStop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GME opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of -0.21. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

