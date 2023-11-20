Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $154,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,194,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 4.1 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 241.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 75.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

