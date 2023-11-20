Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 554,553 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 442,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.92 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

